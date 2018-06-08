Evans signs on with Leicester

Jonny Evans has expressed his delight at signing for Leicester City after leaving relegated West Bromwich Albion.

The 30-year-old Northern Ireland international, who captained the Baggies this past season, joins the Foxes on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Evans follows Portuguese defender Ricardo Pereira to the King Power Stadium to end a three-year stay with West Brom. He previously won the Premier League three times with Manchester United, and also played for Royal Antwerp and Sunderland on loan.

In an interview with the official Leicester website, Evans said: “It’s great to join and I’m happy it’s all gone through. When this opportunity came up, it’s one that I couldn’t turn down. It’s an ambitious Club, the owners are ambitious and everyone wants to push the Club forward.

“I hope that I can give lots to the team and the Club. It’s a great place to play football, the fans really get behind the team and the players are fantastic – these are all factors that made me want to sign for this Football Club.”

Leicester City manager Claude Puel added: “Jonny is a player of great experience in the Premier League and to have him as part of our squad is fantastic news for the Football Club. He knows exactly what it takes, he is a winner and a leader. He will bring a great deal to our squad and I’m delighted to welcome him to Leicester City.”