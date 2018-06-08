Vorm extends Spurs stay

Tottenham have announced that Michel Vorm will continue to play back-up to club captain Hugo Lloris after being handed a new one-year contract.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino utilised the 34-year-old goalkeeper in the domestic cup competitions this past season, while his solitary Premier League appearance came against Southampton on January 21, when he started in a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s.

The Club can confirm that we have activated the option to extend @Vorm_Official’s contract until 2019. #COYS pic.twitter.com/ndn6R9G0vt — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 7, 2018

Vorm featured 11 times for Pochettino’s side and helped them reach the FA Cup semi-finals, where they lost 2-1 to Manchester United. He was also given an outing in the UEFA Champions League against APOEL on December 6.

The Dutchman had entered the final month of his existing deal, but the north Londoners have taken up the option to extend his stay for a further year.

“The club can confirm that we have activated the option to extend Michel Vorm’s contract until 2019,” a statement read.

“Since joining us from Swansea City in 2014, he has proved to be a reliable custodian whenever called upon and has made 43 appearances in a Tottenham shirt to date along with 15 caps for his country.”