Lukaku: Carrick’s input has improved my game

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has heaped praise on Michael Carrick for helping to improve his game with one-on-one training sessions.

Carrick hung up his boots this past season after a 12-year spell at Old Trafford as a holding midfielder. However, he joined United manager Jose Mourinho’s backroom staff this year and has been helping players with video sessions since January.

Lukaku believes the 36-year-old’s input has been invaluable for him as a player and has helped improve his game immeasurably due to the Englishman’s impressive attention to detail.

“Michael, I want to say a big thank you for what you’ve done for me since January,” the Belgium international told MUTV.

“I mean, not a lot of people will know that now we do video sessions after every single game to prepare for the next game and, like I’ve said, sometimes you think those video sessions don’t help me going forward. But they do because I became a better player and I became a better version of myself.

“I think it also starts in training when we do the extra bits and the extra exercises to become a better player. Your eye for detail really helped me a lot more. I’ve had a lot of mentors in my young career and you’re certainly one of them.”