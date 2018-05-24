Guardiola: Emery a great addition to the Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given new Arsenal boss Unai Emery a warm welcome to the Premier League, saying he is a quality addition.

Emery’s appointment was confirmed by the Gunners on Wednesday. He will have a tough challenge on his hands as he attempts to build on Arsene Wenger’s 22-year tenure at the club.

However, the Spaniard has been given a confidence boost by his compatriot who believes he is a great choice for Arsenal, judging by his impressive CV.

“His career speaks for itself,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“He did perfectly in Spain with many teams – Valencia, Sevilla – and he also did well in France.

“Welcome to England – a good manager is coming here.”

Emery has already won numerous titles in both Spain and France. He won three consecutive UEFA Europa League titles with Sevilla before claiming two Coupe de France trophies, a Coupe de la Ligue, and a Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain.