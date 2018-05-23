Emery: Arsenal must return to Europe’s elite

In his first press conference since being confirmed as the new manager of Arsenal, Unai Emery said it’s crucial for the club to return to the Champions League.

The 46-year-old Spaniard was officially appointed to his new post on Wednesday before addressing the media alongside Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

Emery said that his goal would be once again making Arsenal of the most elite clubs in Europe, and that he was confident he had the players to do it.

“Success next season would be developing, but how? By battling for every title,” said Emery.

“That’s in Arsenal’s and my history.

“Our objective is to be among the best teams in Europe, to win titles and to be in the elite of European teams.

“I also want the team to make the fans proud. I know they are already and I want them to be even more so.

“I believe in the players who are here. The objective is to work hard together.

“That is very important for the club after two years outside the Champions League to work in this way. To be the best club, the best team in the Premier League and also in the world.”

Gazidis said that Emery was on an eight-man shortlist for the job but was the club’s main target.

“All eight took part in extensive interviews and none of them withdrew from the process,” said the chief executive.

“We were in a fortunate position to name our first choice.

“Our first interview was on 25 April and our last was on the 15 May. A formal recommendation to the board was supported by a 100-page dossier with a great degree of background information.

“All of the board members were energised and enthused by our decision.”

Gazidis said that Emery impressed everyone by being meticulously prepared for his interview.

“He was extraordinarily well prepared with a knowledge of Arsenal and an analysis of all of our players, their qualities and how he can help them develop.

“The thing that distinguished him above all that was the chemistry between us and the feeling for football in the room.

“He has a feeling and competitive energy and it is this passion, love for football and will to win that made us feel it as exactly right for Arsenal.”

Emery also paid tribute to his predecessor Arsene Wenger, who guided Arsenal’s fortunes for 22 years.

“I want to say thank you Arsene Wenger for your legacy,” Emery said.

“For all the coaches in the world, he is a reference. We learned, I learned from him all the things in football.

“It’s a big challenge for me, but I have worked also in other projects, big projects. For me, I am proud to be here and to work after Arsene Wenger.”