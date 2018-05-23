Toure: I’m no good in the office

Yaya Toure says he wants to continue to play at a high level as he prepares for life after Manchester City.

The three-time Premier League winner revealed this month that he was departing the Eastlands club after eight seasons.

At 35 the former Barcelona midfielder, who has 102 caps for the Ivory Coast, may be nearing the end of his career, however, Toure feels he can still perform alongside the best, although admits it would be strange playing against his current club.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Toure said: “I want to go somewhere I can win and achieve. It’s going to be hard one day to play against City, but I have to do that. It is part of my job.

“I’ve been playing football for such a long time, I’m no good in the office or something else. I am good in football.

“To see myself at a different club is going to be difficult. I have been such a big part of City for such a long time now. I just want to say that definitely I will continue to play at a high level – Champions League or Europa League.

“I want to play two more years. They have to be in the higher level and then I can do something else.”

Toure added that with Manchester United losing the now retired Michael Carrick, a move to their arch-rivals wouldn’t be out of the question.

Toure said: “Yeah he just left. Let’s see, let’s see. I don’t rule big teams out. The big teams are very important for me. What they want to achieve, the way they want to go, for me is very important.”