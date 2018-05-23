Rowett is new Stoke City manager

Stoke City have appointed Gary Rowett as the club’s new head coach ahead of the 2018/19 Championship season.

The 44-year-old former Burton Albion and Birmingham City manager joins the Potters on a three-year deal after leaving Derby County.

He replaces Paul Lambert who vacated the post after five months, having been unable to keep the side in the Premier League.

Part of a club statement read: “STOKE CITY are delighted to confirm the appointment of Gary Rowett as the Club’s new manager.

“The 44-year-old has signed a three-year contract after the Potters agreed a compensation package with Derby County.”

#WelcomeGary Stoke City are delighted to announce the appointment of Gary Rowett as the Club’s new manager.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8IBkrSt9oA — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) May 22, 2018

Owners Peter and John Coates added: “We are delighted to be able to move so quickly to secure Gary’s services and we are now looking forward to working with him towards our objective of returning to the Premier League as soon as possible.”

Stoke paid £1.8m in compensation to Derby to secure Rowett’s services, who led the club to the Championship play-off semi-finals where they lost to Fulham.

Speaking to the club’s website, the new Stoke manager said: “This has come around quite quickly, but I am absolutely delighted to make the move to such an ambitious football club.

“It has had amazing stability over the years, has been established in the Premier League for some time and the challenge for me now is, of course, to get Stoke City back into that division as soon as possible.

“There are certain things to do now, and to get right, but the undoubted ambition of myself and the people above me is to take this Club back up as quickly as we possibly can,

“The Championship is a unique league and there are certain elements that you need if you are to be successful.

He added: “You have to be robust enough to face 46 games, have the correct mentality to approach going to varying grounds – ones that aren’t what Premier League grounds may have been like – and you have to be ready to match the quality of opponents too because the standard of this league has gone up enormously.

“We have to make sure that the guys who report back for the first day of pre-season first and foremost want to be at Stoke City, and that they are willing to put in the desire and effort, that not only I want, but what Stoke City and the supporters of this Club want as well.”