Pellegrini is new Hammers boss

West Ham have announced the appointment of Manuel Pellegrini as the club’s new head coach.

The 64-year-old former Manchester City Premier League winner joins the Hammers on a three-year contract having left Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune.

He replaces David Moyes who departed following the conclusion of his short-term deal at the end of the recently-completed EPL season.

Former clubs for the well travelled Pellegrini include River Plate, Villarreal, Real Madrid and Malaga.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “West Ham United are delighted to confirm the appointment of Manuel Pellegrini as the clubs new First Team Manager.”

Joint-Chairman David Sullivan added: “I am delighted to welcome Manuel Pellegrini to West Ham United. He is one of the world’s most respected football coaches and we look forward to working with him.

“It was important that we appointed someone with knowledge and experience of the Premier League, who already has an understanding – not only of the teams and players we face – but of West Ham United and our ambitions.

“Manuel brings a reputation for attacking football and getting the best out of his players. We believe he will attract new talent to the London Stadium as well as improving the current squad.

During his last spell in England, the Chilean not only won the league with City, but also the League Cup, twice, as well as reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.