Gunners fans in mixed reaction to Emery news

Unai Emery has emerged as the front runner for the Arsenal job after several British newspapers reported that his appointment is imminent.

The 46-year old recently left French Champions PSG after leading them to the domestic treble.

Emery had an impressive record in Paris, leading PSG to one Ligue 1 title and four domestic cups in two seasons in charge, although it is widely believed he was relieved of his duties after the big-spending Parisians failed to get past the last 16 of the Champions League.

He also guided Sevilla to three consecutive Europa League triumphs between 2014 and 2016.

The news immediately sent Arsenal fans and pundits into a twitter frenzy, with many welcoming it.

Unai Emery has won more European trophies than we have won in our entire history. Let's give him a chance & get behind him! — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) May 21, 2018

I wanted a young, dynamic manager with a proven track record.

I thus approve of Arsenal appointing Unai Emery, 46.

Just won the Treble at PSG after winning 3 successive Europas at Sevilla.

He's a winner.

Welcome, Senõr! pic.twitter.com/q8pc0AJN9J — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 21, 2018

I can’t see any reason why @Arsenal fans should be unhappy with the Unai Emery appointment. In tune with the modern game, a serial trophy winner at big clubs… surely that’s what they’ve been crying out for. — JohnDykes (@JohnDykesFC) May 21, 2018

Unai Emery for Arsenal manager is a very decent appointment imo. His style of football suits the team philosophy — Lee (@LeeMeiklem) May 21, 2018

Unai Emery. Triple European cup winner as a Manager with a Sevilla side operating on a fraction of the budget of Arsenal. Be happy Arsenal fans, be very happy. Pep may have a new rival next season if all goes to plan for Emery and who he brings in. — 🇪🇸⚽️La Liga Gav ⚽️🇪🇸 (@LaLigaGav) May 21, 2018

So Emery wants to build his team around Ramsey and Aubameyang. I’m cool with that… — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) May 21, 2018

Unai Emery it is. 3 European trophies and a heap of trophies with PSG. Probably makes more sense than Arteta, all things considered. — Renato (@th14Renato) May 21, 2018

Although not everyone was happy.

Unai Emery as manager and Petr Cech given the number one shirt is probably the worst 30 minutes to happen to this club since Samuel Eto'o and Juliano Belletti. #afc — John Smith. (@ByJohnSmith) May 21, 2018

Unai Emery has never gone past the round of 16 in the CL through out his Managerial career He would fit right in at Arsenal — El' Unik Muchacho (@Levi4dCulture) May 21, 2018

46 year old Unai Emery: Took Almería into La Liga for the 1st time, finishing 8th next season

3 consecutive 3rd place finishes with Valencia

3 consecutive Europa League titles with Sevilla.

Domestic treble with PSG 46 year old Pochetino: Finished 3rd in a 2 horse race. — Wilshereholic (@TheGunnerNation) May 21, 2018

Unai Emery in his last season with Sevilla didn’t get a single league away win. Sounds like an Arsenal manager already. — LyleSimson (@LyleSimson) May 21, 2018

Emery is a downgrade on Wenger. I am sorry but that’s a fact. — The United Link 🏆 (@TheUnitedLink) May 21, 2018

While others were just left confused.

Honestly, idk how to react to the Unai Emery appointment 🤔 — Ian Marinay (@iaaanman) May 21, 2018

What do you think? Good or bad?

</p> <div class="apester-media" data-media-id="5b036039d97948ba24fcfde0" height="350"></div> <p><script async src="//static.apester.com/js/sdk/v2.0/apester-javascript-sdk.min.js"></script>