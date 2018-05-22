Premier League

Gunners fans in mixed reaction to Emery news

Unai Emery has emerged as the front runner for the Arsenal job after several British newspapers reported that his appointment is imminent.

The 46-year old recently left French Champions PSG after leading them to the domestic treble.

Emery had an impressive record in Paris, leading PSG to one Ligue 1 title and four domestic cups in two seasons in charge, although it is widely believed he was relieved of his duties after the big-spending Parisians failed to get past the last 16 of the Champions League.

He also guided Sevilla to three consecutive Europa League triumphs between 2014 and 2016.

The news immediately sent Arsenal fans and pundits into a twitter frenzy, with many welcoming it.

Although not everyone was happy.

While others were just left confused.

What do you think? Good or bad?

