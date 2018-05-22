Emery set to be named new Arsenal boss

Outgoing PSG boss Unai Emery won’t be unemployed for long, with the news that he will soon be confirmed as Arsene Wenger’s replacement at Arsenal.

Several sources in the UK are reporting that Emery’s appointment at the Emirates is imminent, after he emerged as the unanimous choice following a recruitment process in which several candidates were spoken to.

Manchester City assistant manager and former Gunners captain Mikel Arteta was considered a strong favourite, but the club have decided to go in a different direction.

In many ways, the choice of Emery is not a surprise. The 46-year-old Spaniard was relieved of his position at PSG despite guiding them to a wildly successful season that saw them claim the domestic treble.

In all, he won one Ligue 1 title and four domestic cups in two seasons in charge in Paris, while he also guided Sevilla to three consecutive Europa League triumphs between 2014 and 2016.

An announcement and news conference are expected later this week to confirm Emery’s appointment.

Other candidates said to have been considered for the job included Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, and former Arsenal players Arteta, Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira.