Al Mubarak: City spending will be methodical

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed that the Premier League champions will only spend money on players who can improve their squad.

City dominated the English top flight in 2017/18, breaking numerous records on their way to clinching their fifth league title with a 19-point gap to runners-up Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola has spent big money to build a formidable squad of players at City over the past two seasons, but Al Mubarak has stated that the spending won’t continue unless they can find players who would improve an already stellar group.

“In terms of improving the squad, we have had a lot of learning in the past. Today, we have a superbly high-quality squad,” he told City TV.

“You don’t get to 100 points without a full, high-quality squad, which is what we have. Any additions have to improve the squad.

“This is my biggest learning from the years of chairing this club. When winning, bringing in new players is a very important decision because you have a winning formula that has just won.

“Whatever you can add, it has to be a decision that you don’t take very lightly at all. You have to bring in players that will strengthen, improve and add competition into the squad – that is key.”