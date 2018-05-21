Matic: We need more experience

Nemanja Matic has said Manchester United need to bring in more experienced players if they want to challenge for silverware next season.

A 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday saw United end the 2017/18 season without a trophy, despite splashing around £170m on new players last summer, while Alexis Sanchez also arrived at Old Trafford in the January window.

Despite such a huge transfer outlay, the 29-year old midfielder said the United hierarchy need to back manager Jose Mourinho in his pursuit of more players if the side are to compete next season.

“I think we need some players with some experience to bring some more qualities to our team,” Matic said.

“After that, we can fight for the title and the Champions League also. I think that we have improved. As you know, United last year were sixth. The year before that, fifth.

“So we improve, we are second. The only team who is better than us this year is Man City. Obviously, they play amazing football. But we are second and we are in the Champions League next year which is the most important thing.

“As you saw in the game, we tried to play – we played good football – but Chelsea have some players that can punish every mistake like Hazard did so we have to accept to see where we can improve and next year to try and win some trophies.”