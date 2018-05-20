Leicester agree terms to sign Porto’s Pereira

Leicester City has agreed on a deal to sign FC Porto right-back Ricardo Pereira on a five-year contract, the English club confirmed on Saturday.

The Foxes are waiting only on international transfer clearance, which they are expecting on 9 June, before the move is finalised.

“I feel very happy to be here and I can’t wait to do my best to help the team. The atmosphere, the fans and the football of the Premier League makes it the best in the world. I am here to support the team and to help the Club to achieve its goals,” Pereira told LCFC TV.

Leicester City Manager Claude Puel said: “I’m delighted to have a player of Ricardo’s quality on board for next season. I remember him well from my time [coaching him from 2015-2016] at Nice.”

Pereira made 27 appearances in Porto’s triumphant Portuguese Primeira Liga season and will now report for international duty this week after earning himself a place in Portugal’s 23-man World Cup squad.

Leicester finished ninth in the 2017/18 Premier League season, seven points off Europa League qualification.