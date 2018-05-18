Carvalhal leaves relegated Swans

Swansea City and Carlos Carvalhal have parted ways following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The 52-year-old former Sheffield Wednesday manager replaced Paul Clement in December 2017 in a deal until the end of the season.

His time at the club had started well and victories over Liverpool and Arsenal saw the manager nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for January, alongside a run to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

But despite only losing only once in February, Swansea went nine game without a win until the end of their campaign to finish in 18th place, three points from safety.

We can confirm that the club will not be extending Carlos Carvalhal’s contract. Everyone at the #Swans would like to thank Carlos for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future. 📰➡️ https://t.co/XfNOHX6wfB pic.twitter.com/gq3weAXKFL — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) May 18, 2018

Speaking after the announcement, Carvalhal told the club’s official website: “First of all, I must thank the chairman Huw Jenkins and majority owners Stephen Kaplan and Jason Levien for their full support.

“It has been a big pleasure to manage Swansea City, and I am very grateful for the way not only the club but the city welcomed me.

“From the players to the chefs, the physios and staff, I really enjoyed working with you all.

“But most of all, I must thank the supporters. They were absolutely fantastic during my time here, and they follow the team up and down the country with huge passion. You should be very proud of your support.”

A statement from the club earlier read: “The Swans will start the search for a new boss after opting to make a change following their relegation from the Premier League.

“The club can also confirm first-team coaches Joao Mario and Bruno Lage have left the Liberty Stadium along with match analysts Jhony Conceicao and Paulo Sampaio.”

Swans chairman Huw Jenkins added: “We’d like to put on record our thanks to Carlos for his enthusiasm, hard work and commitment since arriving at the club in December.

“Naturally, we are all disappointed with the club’s relegation from the Premier League, and following discussions with Carlos, we felt it was in the best interests of both parties that we move in a new direction.

“We will now be looking to appoint a new manager in readiness for the 2018-19 season.”

Long-term servants Angel Rangel and Ki Sung-yueng have already both left the club while goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is also expected to depart.

Leon Britton, meanwhile, is unavailable after announcing his retirement.