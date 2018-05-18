Hammers close to appointing new boss

West Ham United say they are ‘very close to reaching an agreement’ with their new manager.

The Hammers parted ways with David Moyes following the end of his short-term contract, having steered the club clear of relegation for a 13th-placed Premier League finish.

A number of contenders emerged for the post, including Paulo Fonseca, Manuel Pellegrini, Rafa Benitez, Unai Emery and Marco Silva.

Joint Chairman David Sullivan revealed in a club statement that they are excited as they prepare to appoint a top-class head coach in the next seven days.

The statement read: “West Ham United would like to assure supporters that the Board are extremely confident of appointing a high-calibre first-team manager, who has a proven record both in the Premier League and European football.

“The Club expect to make an announcement within the next seven days, following a thorough and strategic process that has identified the best possible candidates.”

Sullivan added: “I would like to reassure our supporters that we have left no stone unturned in selecting the individual we believe is the right man to take West Ham United forward.

“We have followed a process that is progressing entirely to plan and are now very close to reaching an agreement.

“This is an exciting time for our football club. We are preparing to appoint a manager who has a proven record of success at the highest level of the game.”