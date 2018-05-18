Wenger: I’m still in shock

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits he is still struggling to come to terms with the end of his time at the Emirates.

The Frenchman ended his 22-year association with the Gunners following their 1-0 victory over Huddersfield on Sunday, but is still plotting the next step in his life and career.

While Wenger has admitted to receiving several offers over the last few weeks, he told The Guardian he has not decided where he will be going.

“It’s just too soon to know what I will do next,” he said.

“I have not even emptied my desk yet and in a way, I am still in a state of shock.

“I am going to give myself until June 14, the day before the World Cup begins, to decide.

“The question is do I still want to coach, to be on the bench, or is it time to take up different functions?

“The one thing I can say for sure is that I will continue to work.

“But do I want to continue to suffer as much? I want to continue to defend my ideas of football, that’s for sure.

“Spontaneously, I would say I still want to coach, but I can’t really say that yet for sure.”

Earlier this month, Wenger was asked if he had received offers from other English clubs, but said he did not want to comment on that yet.

“I don’t want to go any further on that into detail at the moment,” he said. “It is difficult for me [to think about managing another English team] I don’t envisage that at the moment.”