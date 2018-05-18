Listing Liverpool’s potential summer targets

Liverpool’s continued progression under Jurgen Klopp has been a fun ride so far.

This moment is no exception, as the Reds have made a surprise appearance in the UEFA Champions League final and can be crowned as European kings if they topple Spanish giants Real Madrid.

With that high, the Reds still have a lot to improve on as they finished the Premier League standings in fourth position, similar to how they finished last year’s campaign.

And while they already have confirmed new players coming in next year with Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, Klopp still needs a few more names to help the team improve to challenge in the league.

They have performed well for the most part, but they have been very inconsistent with their league form which cost them points along the way.

As a result, new signings are surely on the horizon and these are the possible names they could look at to help them challenge for the title next year.

JACK BUTLAND (STOKE CITY)

Liverpool’s biggest struggles are still on the defensive end, with the goalkeeping dilemma still rearing its unsettled head from time to time.

This season saw Simon Mignolet go from number one option to sitting on the bench in favour of Loris Karius.

Many now believe that Mignolet’s days at Anfield are over and Jack Butland may be a good replacement to pair with Karius.

Stoke were recently relegated and this may result in players looking for better opportunities and Butland may be on his way out.

At 25 years old, the Englishman is already one of the better keepers in English football and will only get better if he gets his chances to play against the best teams in the continent.

XHERDAN SHAQIRI (STOKE CITY)

Similar to Butland, Stoke’s Xherdan Shaqiri might be eyeing a move away from the club after failing to secure top-flight football next year.

Being previously linked with the Reds, Liverpool may revisit this deal to bring in the Swiss international to add more depth to their venomous attack.

The 26-year-old winger can be the perfect complement for Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah, the biggest problem about this is getting regular football.

With Klopp having his front three established, Shaqiri might find it difficult to feature in every game which may result in him moving elsewhere.

However, if he can get past this and help Liverpool then they are definitely going to be a stronger team and may challenge clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea.

WILFRED NDIDI (LEICESTER CITY)

Recently winning Leicester City’s Young Player of the Year, Wilfred Ndidi is definitely living up to the hype with him being one of the better defensive midfielders in the game.

Klopp and Liverpool have had the eye for young talent and bringing in Ndidi should be a good investment for the Reds.

This addresses the team’s need for a defensive midfielder and the Nigerian international’s read for the game will definitely help the Merseyside club in the long run.

Emre Can seems like a formality to move to Juventus during the summer which opens up a spot for Ndidi to naturally fit in for the team. He will definitely not come in cheap but should be a great player who will help Liverpool across all competitions.

NABIL FEKIR (LYON)

The biggest name to be linked to Liverpool at the moment is Lyon’s Nabil Fekir.

Boasting leadership skills and undeniable talent, many are already imagining how Fekir can pair up with Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino in an attack.

His pace, ball control and eye for goal are going to open up new dimensions for the Reds in the attacking end. Adding him in the line-up will be a nightmare for any defensive squad.

Klopp has shown how deadly the team can be with players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but a serious knee injury will see him sidelined for a significant amount of time. Fekir’s arrival comes in perfectly as he can carry that role without having to adjust from his current situation at Lyon.

Lastly, Fekir is seeimingly the closest to having Philippe Coutinho back in the squad as they are similar in many ways. Liverpool need someone creative in the midfield and Fekir is exactly that, where he can open up the offence with thoughtful runs and creative passes.

TOBY ALDERWEIRELD (TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR)

While this may be unlikely, the thought of Liverpool bringing in Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham Hotspur should easily bring the team’s defence to elite status.

The Reds signed Virgil van Dijk to strengthen the back line and adding Alderweireld as his partner will definitely result in one of the best pairings across Europe.

At 29 years old, he may not be a young star but his experience in the Premier League should be more than enough to improve the Merseyside team.

Top teams like Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United are eyeing a swoop on the Belgian, but Liverpool should throw their name in too.

The 2018-19 campaign will see another side of Liverpool as they try to return back to the top of English football. Pressure will mount especially if they win the UEFA Champions League title and having the right personnel is imperative if they want to finally end their drought in the league.