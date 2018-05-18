Pep signs new long-term deal with City

Manchester City have handed manager Pep Guardiola a new contract until the end of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The former Barcelona and FC Bayern München boss guided his side to a record breaking league winning campaign this season and couldn’t be happier to be extending his stay at Eastlands.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Manchester City are delighted to announce that Pep Guardiola has signed a contract extension that will see him remain as manager until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

“Guardiola, who joined in the summer of 2016, has just overseen the best season in the Club’s history, winning the Premier League title in record-breaking fashion, in addition to the League Cup secured in March after a 3-0 victory over Arsenal at Wembley.

“His deal means this is the longest commitment he has made a football Club since becoming a manager in 2008.”

Guardiola revealed his delight at signing the new contract, saying: “I am so happy and excited. It’s a pleasure to be able to work here.

“I enjoy working with our players every day and we will try to do our best together in the coming years. As a manager, you have to feel good to be with the players – and I feel good.

“I will focus on the desire of my players to become a better team and every day that’s what I will try to do – to improve on the pitch and improve our players. We have a young squad with an average age of 23 and we want to keep taking steps forward and maintain the levels we’ve achieved this season.”