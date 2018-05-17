Wenger backs Arteta for Arsenal job

Arsene Wenger believes his former player Mikel Arteta has what it takes to follow in his footsteps and take charge of Arsenal.

Wenger, who is leaving his job as Arsenal manager after 22 years, has backed Arteta to do well as the club’s new boss, should he be given the opportunity.

Numerous managers have been linked with the Gunners post, but Arteta has surfaced as one of the favourites to take over from his former manager despite not having any experience in the role.

The 36-year-old Spaniard is currently joint-assistant coach at Manchester City, where manager Pep Guardiola has given him his blessing to pursue the job in north London.

Wenger told beIN Sports: “He has all the qualities to do the job, yes and I think as well he is one of the favourites.

“He was a leader, and he has a good passion for the game and he knows the club well, he knows what is important at the club and he was captain of the club. Why Not?”

When asked about Arteta’s lack of managerial experience, Wenger responded: “I left a lot of experience behind me, people who were with me like Steve Bould who has six years experience, and Jens Lehmann too.

“He has been an assistant of Guardiola as well, so overall I think he has the qualities.”