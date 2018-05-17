Arsenal – Rating the contenders

Following the departure of Arsene Wenger after 22 trophy-laden years, Arsenal are currently in the midst of trying to replace the legendary Frenchman.

As David Moyes found out at Old Trafford, replacing an institution is never easy, so the Gunners will have to be extremely careful when choosing who they task with leading the team that Arsene built.

FOX Sports Asia assesses the credentials at some of the names that are reportedly in the running for the top job at the Emirates.

Carlo Ancelotti

The experienced Italian has seen and done it all, tasting European and domestic glory as both a player and a coach. He has won multiple titles with almost every club that he has managed, and despite the disappointing circumstances of his departure from Bayern Munich last year, he is still a top-class coach and in big demand. Ancelotti apparently still has a house in London after his time with Chelsea and has indicated he would be happy to take on the job.

Chances: While there is no doubt that Ancelotti has the presence, ability and experience to lead the Gunners to glory, many fans have expressed a preference for someone with a connection to the club, so the top brass may be wary about giving him the gig. Are the Arsenal bigwigs willing to risk even more empty seats at the Emirates? 7/10

Massimiliano Allegri

An appointment that would no doubt be universally welcomed, Allegri has a great track record in Italy having won the Serie A title with Milan (1) and Juventus (4), while also taking Juve to two Champions League finals. And while that does not guarantee he would be able to replicate Juve’s dominance in the Premier League, the Arsenal management and fans would be willing to give the deadly serious Italian a try. The only sticking point is that he doesn’t seem keen to leave his comfort zone in Turin while Juventus understandably also don’t want an Allegri exit.

Chances: With Allegri publicly stating that he won’t leave the Old Lady unless he is sacked, something that seems highly unlikely at the moment, it seems the Gunners may be barking up the wrong tree. 3/10

Patrick Vieira

A figure that still commands enormous respect at Arsenal thanks to his role in the title-winning sides under Wenger, Vieira would be far and away the most popular choice. His legendary status means fans would be willing to show him some patience, a fact that club officials would do well to consider. With two impressive years of coaching experience at MLS side New York City under his belt Vieira has already cut his teeth in coaching, and is probably ready for a bigger challenge.

Chances: A perfect fit for the role that would be welcomed by supporters, Vieira’s odds of getting the job appear to have lengthened following initial contact that left the Frenchman ‘disappointed’ with the club’s hierarchy. 5/10

Mikel Arteta

A former Gunner, Arteta was a loyal servant to Wenger during his five years at Arsenal, bringing a calming influence to matters on the pitch and captaining the side for two seasons. He may be well respected at the Emirates by both management and players, but Arteta has absolutely no experience of management at any level, despite two years learning his craft under Pep Guardiola at Man City, and therefore would represent a huge gamble for a club looking to take a talented, yet underachieving team to the next level.

Chances: His stock may have risen in the last few days as other names have been discounted, but many, fans especially, remain divided about handing the reins to an inexperienced 36-year old. Should he get the job it would smack of an appointment of last resort. 7/10