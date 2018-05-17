Danny Rose: I hope the boss gets what he wants

Spurs left back Danny Rose is confident Tottenham will give manager Mauricio Pochettino what he wants to help the club challenge for silverware next season.

Pochettino has led Spurs to a top four finish for the third successive season, and managed to do so with less resources compared to the other English Premier League big guns.

The Argentinean born manager is still looking for a trophy since taking over the reins at the London club and Rose feels the club can only compete better with good recruitments.

Rose told Sky Sports: “I hope the manager; his coaching staff, the recruitment staff and the chairman can all come together and give the manager what he wants.

“I am fully behind whatever happens in the off-season, I hope we get some good recruits to help us push on and as the manager said the next step is to try and hopefully win something next year.”

The England international, who has also lost him place in the starting line-up to Ben Davies, admitted that he has a lot do to after the World Cup to reclaim his place back.

He managed only 17 appearances during the 2017/18 season and has been linked with a move away from the club.

The 27-year old has a long contract with Spurs, which ends in 2021.

Rose added: “It is a season where I have had to be patient and be mentally positive. Even though I haven’t played as much as I’d like I feel like I’ve grown mentally so there are positives to take out of the season.

“It is a team game. The first three years of the manager being here I have played just as many games as Ben has, this season he has played a lot more than I have.

“It is just one of those things, I wish I could have played more, but you have two players to compete in each position and that is how I would want it at any football club.

“I fancy myself against anybody in the league. Pre-season; come back and hopefully me and Ben start from scratch and we start again and work hard to nail that number one spot.”