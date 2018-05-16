Moyes leaves West Ham after short spell

David Moyes has parted ways with West Ham United after a six-month spell which saw the manager guide the Irons to Premier League safety.

The 55-year-old Scotsman took over at the Hammers in November, when they were in the relegation zone after a disastrous start to the season under Slaven Bilic.

Moyes successfully led the club away from danger and secured their top-flight status with two games to spare to finish 13th in the standings, but West Ham have decided not to offer Moyes a new deal.

“When David and his team arrived, it was the wish of both parties that the focus be only on the six months until the end of the season, at which point a decision would be made with regards to the future,” said West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan, according to a statement on the club’s official website.

“We feel that it is right to move in a different direction. We aim to appoint a high-calibre figure who we feel will lead the club into an exciting future for our loyal supporters within the next 10 days.”

Sullivan reportedly interviewed Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca on Monday; the same day Moyes’ contract with the Irons expired.