Everton end ties with Allardyce

Everton have confirmed that manager Sam Allardyce has been relieved of his post after leading the Premier League outfit for only six months.

The former England boss took over at the Toffees in November, after the departure of Ronald Koeman, with the Merseyside club sitting 13th in the standings.

Sam Allardyce has left his role as manager.

Allardyce stabilised the club and helped them finish the campaign in a respectable eighth position. However, despite doing what he was brought in to do, the 63-year-old was heavily criticised for his team’s style of play and Everton fans were far from pleased with him and made it known.

Everton are now expected to appoint former Hull City and Watford manager Marco Silva, who was club owner Farhad Moshiri’s first choice when Koeman was sent packing.

“Sam was brought in at a challenging time last season to provide us with some stability and we are grateful to him for doing that,” said Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale in a statement.

“However, we have made the decision that, as part of our longer-term plan, we will be appointing a new manager this summer and will be commencing this process immediately.”