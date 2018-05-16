Hazard waiting to see top signings at Chelsea

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has revealed that he is holding off on signing a new deal until the club has secured a few quality transfers for next season.

The Belgian’s current contract expires in 2020, but the club is reportedly keen to tie him down to a new deal. However, the 27-year-old wants to win the Premier League next season and therefore needs to see the club invest in top players before committing himself.

“I’m waiting for new players next season,” said Hazard, according to FourFourTwo. “I want good players because I want to win the Premier League next season.

“That’s why I’m taking my time. It’s something big, so I need to think about a lot of things. But one thing is for sure: I’m happy here.”

Despite his reservations, Hazard also stated that he is enjoying his football at Stamford Bridge and doesn’t see himself leaving in the off-season.

“Like I’ve said many times before, I think the FA Cup final [against Manchester United on Saturday] is not my last game for Chelsea,” he said. “It’s the last game of the season, that’s it.

“After the World Cup, then we will be ready for the next season. But, for me in my mind, I’m here. I have one week to play now. Saturday is a massive game, I just want to win, for me and them also.

“We are Chelsea and we need a trophy at the end of the season and, at the moment, we have nothing. We have not qualified for the Champions League, so this season has been bad. Now we can save a little bit this season, with this trophy. So, we will give everything.

“It’s always hard after you win the league. We saw that two years ago. This season was not good but you know – this is Chelsea. You never know what’s happening. But, no, I think this year we dropped too many points at Stamford Bridge. In this condition, you can’t be in the top four, so it’s up to us now to save the season with the FA Cup.

“We’ve had bad games, but also played a fantastic game against Liverpool recently, so I hope for Saturday the boys will be ready like we were against Liverpool last week. If we play all together, we can do something, especially against Manchester United.”