Report: Allardyce set to leave Everton

Everton manager Sam Allardyce will reportedly leave Everton with the 63-year-old expected to be replaced by former Watford boss Marco Silva.

Sky Sports reports that Allardyce will meet Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri on Wednesday, and will be informed that his six-month reign in charge has ended.

The current Toffees boss is set to receive 12 months in compensation, said to be around £6 million in monies.

The Merseyside-based outfit attempted to sign Silva last November, however, at the time their £12 million offer was turned down by the Hornets.

Allardyce led the club to a respectable eighth-placed finish in the Premier League, however, he was criticized for a more defensive-minded style of play. As such, it appears he will be shown the exit door in the near future.

Speaking about his future on Monday, he told the publication: “It’s my job to turn that around. My job is to get better results for Everton, get better players, and play better. Then those fans enjoy their football a little bit more than they are at the moment.

“I’ve done all that I can, the backroom staff have done all that they can, and the players have done all that they can. In the January window, Farhad [Moshiri] backed us up with two very important signings [Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun].

“Both have been successful in what they’ve done and it’s helped us get into the position we’re in. Who knows what’s going to happen next.

“The season’s finished and I’m going to have a meeting with Farhad this week and then I’m going on my holidays.”