Guardiola: It’s time to bask in our achievements

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the off-season is the time for players, coaches and fans alike to enjoy what has been achieved this campaign.

City dominated the Premier League this term and broke a number of records on their way to the title. They scored the most points (100), most goals (106), recorded the most wins (32) and won the league by the biggest margin (19 points).

With the season done and dusted, City went on a bus tour on Monday to show their appreciation to the club’s fans. At the end of the tour, Guardiola told the crowd: “Now is the time to enjoy what we’ve done this season. It’s not the time to talk of next season.

“This summer we’ll watch the World Cup on the sofa – we’ll have some good beer, good red wine and enjoy what we have done. Then we’ll try to come back stronger than this season.”

An estimated 100,000 supporters lined the streets as the bus tour started at Manchester Cathedral and travelled down Deansgate before turning past Albert Square and the town hall.