Kane: Let’s see if Salah can do it again

Harry Kane congratulated Mohamed Salah on winning the Golden Boot, but said that consistency season after the season is the true measure of greatness.

Kane enjoyed his best-ever season for Spurs, scoring a personal best 30 goals, after tallies of 25 and 29 in the previous two years, but it wasnt’ enough to secure a third-successive Golden Boot.

That was because of the efforts of Liverpool golden boy Mohamed Salah, who scored his 32nd Premier League goal of the season in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Brighton on Sunday to finish two ahead of the Tottenham striker.

And while Kane was quick to praise Salah for his efforts, he also took care to point out that he’s been putting up similar numbers for the last three years in a row.

“It’s good to have competition, it’s great for the Premier League to have two players at the 30-goal mark,” he said.

“Personally for me, it was a target to improve on last year, obviously 29, and it was nice to get to that 30-goal mark.

“Mo has done great this year, he deserves it, he deserves the Golden Boot, I am looking forward to the competition again next year.

“For me, it is about doing it year after year. This is my fourth year now and the first time I have got to 30 goals in the Prem, now it’s about getting to 30 goals for the next two or three years, that’s the aim.

“Any player wants to do it on a consistent basis and that’s what defines a good player from a great player. He has done amazing this year and he looks like a great player and we’ll see if we can both continue it next season.”

Reflecting on Spurs’ season, Kane was proud of their achievement of finishing third in the Premier League.

“It has been a good year,” he said. “As a team to get in the Champions League was very important in the new stadium.

“It’s not been easy, especially playing here (Wembley) as well.

“The top six now is so strong, everyone’s really competitive, so for us to finish in the top three for the third year in a row is brilliant.”