Guardiola wouldn’t prevent Arteta from leaving

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he wouldn’t stand in Mikel Arteta’s way if he was offered the job as new Arsenal manager.

Arteta has been touted as one of the candidates for the Arsenal post, following Arsene Wenger’s exit after a 22-year reign at the club, and while Guardiola wants the former Gunners player to stay at City, he wouldn’t prevent him from leaving.

The Spaniard started working as assistant coach at City in 2016, after retiring as a player, and played an important role in this season’s title-winning campaign.

“What we have done this season, Mikel his contribution was outstanding, amazing, we work together so good,” said Guardiola, according to Sky Sports.

“If he stays I will be the happiest guy in the world and if he decides to move because he has this offer, this option, I will not say you do not have to go. I want the best for my friends and he’s a friend of mine.

“If he decides to go, I will be so sad but I will understand his decision because it’s his career, his life, his family, and I am not the right guy to say you don’t have to do that.

“But hopefully he can stay and finish what we started together in the upcoming years.”