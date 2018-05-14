Premier League players who are looking to bounce back from injuries next season

In one of the more exciting Premier League seasons to date, there are some players who are looking to put this campaign behind them and return for the 2017-18 season.

These are players who had their season cut short due to injuries. Some teams missed the services of these players and resulted in their struggles for the season, while there are others who are looking to bounce back even stronger to prove themselves in England’s top flight.

Injuries are unavoidable especially in the physical nature of the Premier League, but expect these names to do their best and rebound with a stronger season to put this behind them.

NATHANIEL CHALOBAH – WATFORD FC

After failing to make a mark in Chelsea, midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah agreed to move to Watford for a low £5 million move to see more regular football.

At 23 years old, many were eagerly anticipating how Chalobah would perform in the Premier League and he was showing glimpses of what he can do in the early stages, playing five league games to help the team earn eight points.

This resulted in Chalobah being called-up by England manager Gareth Southgate to play for the national team against Malta and Slovakia.

Unfortunately, the defensive midfielder was sidelined around September with a knee injury, which was later diagnosed as a fractured kneecap.

Chalobah has not seen action since and is hoping to make it back to the next season. Hopefully, he still gets to fulfil his potential after suffering a serious injury.

ISAIAH BROWN – CHELSEA

Still early in his career, Isaiah Brown has grown up through the ranks of Chelsea and has gone through different loan spells to help him improve his skills.

The 21-year-old striker has played for Rotherham United and Huddersfield, and the Blues sent him to Brighton and Hove Albion to begin the 2017-18 campaign.

However, the injury bug bit Brown early and saw him miss the team’s first game of the season. He would subsequently return to play in October and mostly came on as a substitute for manager Chris Hughton’s side.

Tragedy struck in January when Brown suffered a full tear on his anterior cruciate ligament in an FA Cup battle against Crystal Palace and has since missed action on the pitch.

He’s back with Chelsea to complete his rehabilitation, but it is still intriguing to see where Brown will play next – whether another loan move to see regular football or if he will finally have a chance to play for his parent club.

HARRY WINKS – TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Steadily making his name for Tottenham Hotspur’s senior squad, Harry Winks looked like he was ready to have a breakthrough season.

He made impressive performances for the London club, which would subsequently result in a call-up for England where he played in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania in October.

The 22-year-old star was playing at such a high level, including a very impressive outing against Real Madrid in a UEFA Champions League match-up which they won 3-1.

In his first game after the Madrid win, Winks seemingly picked up a knock in his ankle and it began to slow him down. Despite still playing in a handful of games, Spurs decided to end the youngster’s season to seek attention for his malleolar injury.

This summer should be big for the midfielder as he should use this time to build strength in his ankles to bounce back. Having a positive 2018-19 campaign should help his club and see him be a constant part of the England national team.

BENJAMIN MENDY – MANCHESTER CITY

Brought in by Pep Guardiola to help tidy up the defences, Benjamin Mendy was a £52 million move that should have helped City lift more titles this year.

Mendy was impressive in the early stages of the campaign, starting in the first four Premier League games and played against Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League.

Unfortunately, in his match against Crystal Palace, the 23 year old clashed with Andros Townsend and it resulted in an ACL injury.

Initially reported to miss out the entire campaign, Mendy’s recovery was swift and he returned to feature in Premier League games against Huddersfield and Brighton.

With this season behind him, Mendy now hopes to continue his progression for City and should eye to be completely healthy next season – hopefully helping the team especially in the European matches.

ROSS BARKLEY – CHELSEA

One of the more talented players in the league, Ross Barkley’s move to Chelsea was surrounded by controversy.

Initially playing for Everton, Barkley was left on the sidelines by then manager Ronald Koeman as he wanted to move to a new club. A chance eventually opened up with Chelsea but the initial move was snubbed.

Barkley would then suffer a hamstring injury which kept him out until the January transfer window, but Chelsea kept chasing their man until they snagged him for a lower price than initially hoped for.

Since moving to Stamford Bridge, the 24-year-old midfielder has only featured in one Premier League game for the team. He still has the value and the talents that could promise a better season when he comes back, but knowing exactly when is another question.

There are many changes expected in Chelsea during the summer, Barkley should be one of them as he should try and bounce back for a stronger new season.