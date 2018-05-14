Pochettino: Spurs must be brave and take risks

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes the club will need to take more risks in order to challenge the top teams for silverware in the future.

Spurs finished the Premier League season in third position, after a 5-4 win over Leicester City on the final day of the season, which is their third consecutive top-three finish.

However, the north London outfit has failed to win a trophy since 2008, when they claimed the League Cup, and Pochettino admits something needs to change to help the club be more competitive against their top-six rivals, who have all spent more in the transfer market.

“If we want to be real contenders for big, big trophies, we need to review a little,” Pochettino said, according to the BBC.

“First of all, I need to speak with [chairman] Daniel [Levy], then we will know what we are going to do.

“I think it’s a moment the club needs to take risks and if possible work harder than the previous season to be competitive again.”

He added: “I think I have a very clear idea what we need to do; I don’t know if the club will be agreeing with me or not,” Pochettino said.

“But we are going to talk, next week, to create the new project, or what I think what we need to do, together again, to try to improve.”