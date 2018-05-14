Conte: Chelsea lacked spirit and desire

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admits his team failed to show the necessary desire on Sunday when they were thrashed 3-0 by Newcastle in the last game of the season.

Heading into the game, the Blues had an outside chance of sneaking into the top four. However, Dwight Gayle put the Magpies ahead in the 23rd minute and Ayoze Perez bagged a quickfire brace around the hour mark to put the tie to bed.

Conte was disappointed with his team’s underwhelming performance and admitted that they simply lacked the required determination to compete with a vibrant Newcastle side.

“We didn’t lose our place in Champions League today, but only in the last two game. Our chances today were zero,” Conte told Sky Sports.

“But I think to finish the season this way is not good for the team, it’s not good for the players, it’s not good for the fans.

“When you are at the end of the season, this can happen. But I think when there is this situation the first person to answer for this must be the coach, because if in this game we lacked the spirit, the will, the desire, I’m the first person to answer for this.”

He added: “The other team was more determined than us and I think that today I wasn’t able to convey that determination to my players, to play the last game against Newcastle.”