Klopp: Perfect final day of the season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with his side’s performance in the 4-0 win over Brighton on the last day of the Premier League season.

Mohamed Salah netted the opening goal on Sunday to break the goalscoring record for a 38-game Premier League season by reaching 32 goals, also bagging him the Golden Boot. Dejan Lovren, Dominic Solanke, and Andy Robertson also found the back of the net to complete the rout at Anfield.

Klopp, whose side still has the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid to look forward to, was pleased with his team’s performance as they finished the season fourth in the league.

“Perfect final [day] of the season, of a very exciting season, a very intense season,” he told his press conference after the game.

“We showed again the kind of football we couldn’t show in the last few games because the boys are humans not machines. We had a lot of injury problems and the group of players which was involved today, plus Millie who was not involved today, since all the other fantastic players, fantastic boys are injured, [they] have to do the job all the time.

“Flying through Europe, playing there, coming then to playing Everton, playing West Brom, playing Stoke, playing Chelsea, all that stuff – it’s really, really hard.

“I am so pleased and so happy for the boys that they showed up today again after one week of training, [at] not the highest intensity, of course, just the things we thought make sense, and then having a game like this is really nice.”