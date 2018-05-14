Premier League final day wrap

Mohamed Salah set a new record for the number of goals in a 38-game Premier League season as Liverpool clinched Champions League qualification with an emphatic 4-0 win over Brighton.

Salah scored his 32nd goal of the season in the 26th minute of Liverpool’s rout, taking him past Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez as the Premier League’s highest scorer in a single season.

Liverpool’s other goals came from Dejan Lovren, Andrew Robertson and Dominic Solanke.

The win also saw the Anfield club finish in fourth spot and guarantee Champions League football next season ahead of Chelsea, who slipped to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Newcastle.

Ayoze Perez netting twice for the Toon as they finished in 10th position on 44 points. Chelsea ended the season in fifth position, although they still have a chance to salvage something following a disappointing defence of their Premier League title when they face Manchester United on Saturday in the FA Cup final.

Tottenham finished in third place after a thrilling 5-4 win over Leicester City at Wembley that saw Harry Kane hit a brace as he hit the 30 league goal target for the first time in his career.

Spurs came from behind three times to clinch a late win thanks to an own-goal from Christian Fuchs in their last home game at Wembley before returning to the revamped White Hart Lane. Jamie Vardy and Christian Eriksson also hit two goals each.

A crazy game to finish but thank you for all your support this season. We'll be back hungry for more on home soil next season. 👏 #COYS pic.twitter.com/Xx5m6RwI70 — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 13, 2018

Swansea, who needed to beat relegated Stoke and hope for a 10-goal swing in order to survive instead of Southampton, fell short as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat to the Potters.

Champions Manchester City needed a last-gasp goal from Gabriel Jesus to beat Southampton as they became the first team in the English top flight to break the 100-point mark.

Arsenal managed to give Arsene Wenger a winning send off as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal earned the Gunners a 1-0 win at Huddersfield.

Supporters applauded the Frenchman in the 22nd minute of the game to mark the end of Wenger’s 22-year tenure in charge of the Londoners, while two planes flew overhead with congratulatory messages.

In other action, Manchester United ended their campaign with a 1-0 home win over Watford, while West Ham defeated Everton 3-1 and Europa League bound Burnley finished the season on a low with a 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth.

Bottom club West Brom wrapped up a disappointing end to their eight-years in the Premier League with a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, Wilfried Zaha and Patrick van Aanholt grabbing the goals as Roy Hodgson’s men ended the campaign in 11th spot.