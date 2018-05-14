Swansea’s relegation confirmed on final day

Swansea City’s relegation from the English Premier League was finally confirmed following the final day 2-1 defeat to already relegated Stoke City.

Swansea City 1-2 Stoke City

King gives Swansea the lead in the 14th minute

Ndiaye equalises for Stoke in the 31st minute

Crouch puts Stoke ahead ten minutes later

Shaqiri misses a penalty early in the second-half

Match summary

Stoke City came from a goal down to beat Swansea 2-1 and in the process relegate Carlos Carvalhal’s side to the Championship.

Full report

The Swans went into the match in need of a big victory in the final day of the English Premier League and hoping that Southampton suffered a big defeat to newly crowned champions Manchester City.

All looked to be on track when Andy King grabbed the lead. The midfielder ran into a ball flicked over Ryan Showcross by Andrew Ayew to put his team ahead with a beautiful finish.

Stoke looked very vulnerable in the opening minutes of the match and also had to deal with an early injury as Joe Allen limped-off and was replaced by Darren Fletcher.

Wayne Routledge squandered two back-to-back opportunities to increase the score for his team before Stoke found their way back into the match with an equaliser just after the half hour mark.

Swansea’s defenders were caught ball watching and hoping for an off-side call as Ndiaye ran onto a beautiful ball by Xherdan Shaqiri to score the equalising goal for his team.

Crouch made it 2-1 for Stoke ten minutes later, holding off his marker to put the ball in the back of the net with a header for his 199 career goal.

The match headed to half-time with Stoke enjoying a 2-1 lead as the home side suffered boos from its supporters.

It ends in defeat at the Liberty. Our seven-year @premierleague adventure comes to an end… pic.twitter.com/PWpPs81yDA — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) May 13, 2018

The second half started with no changes from both teams and Nathan Dyer getting the best opportunity to draw his team level. However, the winger failed to make the most of the opportunity, chipping the ball into the hands of Jack Butland in goal for Stoke.

The visitors won a penalty a few minutes later as a ball from Crouch struck then hand of Martin Olsson, leaving the referee pointing to the penalty spot.

Shaqiri stepped up to take the spotkick but got his lazy effort stopped by Lukasz Fabianski to keep the score at 2-1.

Swansea responded by making two substitutions by bringing in retiring Leona Britton and Tammy Abraham.

The Swans created another opportunity shortly afterward, but Ayew had his effort cleared off the line by Butland.

The home side had another effort cleared off-the line by Kurt Zouma before Stoke had a disallowed goal in the 80th minute with Ndiaye looking to register his brace of the day.

Butland made several important saves towards the end of the match as Stoke held on to win the match with both teams going down to the Championship next season.