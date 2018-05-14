Palace end season with win over relegated Baggies

Crystal Palace capped off their Premier League season with a comfortable 2-0 victory over relegated West Brom at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Crystal Palace 2 West Brom 0

Palace start the game well

Zaha and Milivojevic go close

Zaha scored the opener

Van Aanholt nets Palace’s second

Match summary

The hosts were the better of the two sides in the first half but failed to take the lead, with Wilfried Zaha and Luka Milivojevic going close.

Zaha broke the deadlock for Palace in the 70th minute and Patrick van Aanholt secured the three points shortly thereafter.

Match report

Palace had the first chance of the game in the seventh minute when captain Luka Milivojevic recovered possession in the West Brom half, but he directed his shot just wide of the goal.

The Baggies went close shortly thereafter. A corner kick was headed out of the box towards Grzegorz Krychowiak, but his volley pinged narrowly wide of the target.

At the other end of the pitch, Wilfried Zaha worried the West Brom defence as he attempted to squeeze a shot on goal after James McArthur played him in but goalkeeper Ben Foster reacted quickly and saved with his feet.

The home team went close after the break when Zaha broke free on the left wing before cutting it back for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, but his attempt was smothered by Foster.

The Eagles finally broke the deadlock in the 70th minute. Patrick van Aanholt provided the cross and Zaha was there to direct it into the back of the net from six yards out.

In the 78th minute the result was put beyond doubt by Van Aanholt who rounded the keeper and drilled it home after excellent interplay between a number of Palace players.