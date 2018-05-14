Spurs edge Foxes in nine-goal thriller

Tottenham Hotspur secured a third placed Premier League finish with their fantastic 5-4 defeat of Leicester City in the final game of the season at Wembley on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur 5 Leicester City 4

Vardy on target on 4′

Kane levels on 7′

Mahrez fires home on 16′

Iheanacho adds a third on 47′

Lamela pulls a goal back on 49′

Fuchs own-goal on 53′ makes it 3-3

Lamela with his brace on 60′

Vardy levels on 73′

Kane wins it with 76′ strike

Match summary

Leicester looked out of sight with a three-one lead but somehow contrived to let Spurs back into this game and they ended up on the wrong side of a nine-goal thriller with Kane scoring the vital goal – although his brace wasn’t enough for the Golden Boot.

Full report

Leicester were looking lively from the off with Jamie Vardy nodding his side ahead on just four minutes.

Young defender Kyle Walker-Peters conceded a free-kick to the left of the 18-yard area and Vardy headed home Riyad Mahrez’s curled set-piece at the near post.

But a give-away from Foxes right back Danny Simpson allowed Lucas Moura to play in Harry Kane, who strode forward and beat Eldin Jakupovic at his near post.

Spurs were much-improved after conceding, but soon found themselves behind again when Mahrez flashed a shot past Hugo Lloris on 16 minutes. Leicester were afforded far too much room on the edge of the box and a loose ball fell for Mahrez, who powered home.

Moura felt he should have had a corner from a super shot that fizzed just wide on 24 minutes, while a swift Leicester break almost resulted in a third goal for the away side. Lloris though did well to palm away Demarai Gray’s shot after the ball was laid onto him by Vardy before holding onto a powerful dig from Simpson from wide on the right.

Kane came within inches of levelling for Spurs from a super whipped in delivery from the left from Christian Eriksen but Harry Maguire was on hand to clear as Jakupovic parried the cross.

It was certainly the away side who ended the half the stronger of the two sides as they pegged Spurs back, while cutting out any and all forays forward with some staunch tackling.

The second period started much like the first, with Leicester scoring and Spurs responding almost immediately.

First Kelechi Iheanacho cut inside from the right to punish some slack defending with a fine finish into the top-right corner of Lloris’ net, before Erik Lamela, perhaps from an offside position, tapped home a low Walker-Peters cross from the right.

The home side were then sensationally level as an unlucky Christian Fuchs directed the ball into his own net as a Moura back-heel fell for Lamela, whose effort hit Maguire and then Fuchs’ knee.

Maguire hit the side netting after some more poor Spurs defending, but even more incredible was the following piece of action, that saw Lamela slot home his second of the afternoon on the hour mark from another good Walker-Peters cross from the right.

Lloris had to be alert to keep out Iheanacho as he combined well with Mahrez before Eriksen fired wide at the other end.

And after Danny Rose was denied a penalty, Leicester were soon up the other end where Vardy drew his side level. It was a super weighted pass from Iheanacho and a phenomenal finish from the England striker as he powered the ball into the top-left corner of the net.

But the scoring wasn’t quite over as Kane showed some real composure to dink past Hamza Choudhury and curl his shot past a despairing Jakupovic.