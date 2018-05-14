City beat Southampton to end season with 100 points

Manchester City beat Southampton by a goal to nil on the final day of the English Premier League. The victory helped move the 2017/18 champions to the magical 100 point mark for the campaign.

Southampton 0 Manchester City 1

Hoedt header hits bar in ninth minute

Hoedt misses another golden opportunity in 25th minute

Sterling hits the bar in 61st minute as City begin to threaten

Jesus scores in 90th minute to spark mass celebrations among the traveling fans

Match summary

Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal of the game as Manchester City overcame Southampton away from home in the final league game of the Premier League Season.

City romped to the title as they hit the 100 point mark. The Saints had a poor season in contrast as they secured Premiership survival on the last day of the season.

Full report

Southampton threatened first in the ninth minute. A corner from Dusan Tadic was met by Wesley Hoedt who saw his header come back off the upright and away for a goal kick.

The home side went close again in the 25th minute and it was Tadic and Hoedt who linked up again only for the defender to miss the target with his flicked attempt at the near post.

The champions’ first meaningful chance of the game came in the 61st minute when Raheem Sterling thumped the ball against the post after it fell to him kindly from a deflected Kevin De Bruyne cross.

The Saints almost took the lead 12 minutes from time but Fernandinho got back to make a clearance off the line and save City’s blushes.

James Ward-Prowse dinked the ball over the top for Tadic but the Serb took too long and the Brazilian got back to clear well.

The Citizens stole the victory in the last minute of the game.

Jesus latched onto a De Bruyne ball and lobbed Alex McCarthy to send Pep Guardiola and the travelling fans into delirium as they reached the 100 point mark for the season.