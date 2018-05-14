Wenger receives winning send off

Arsenal overcame Huddersfield Town 1-0 at the Kirklees Stadium in the final game of the English Premier League season of 2017/18.

Huddersfield Town 0 Arsenal 1

Mounie misses header on three minutes

Aubamayeng scores in 38th minute

Ince misses chance in 60th minute to level matters

Lacazette fails to double Arsenal’s lead with lifted effort

Match summary

A solo goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng gave Arsenal their first victory away from home in 2018 and Arsene Wenger the perfect send off as they defeated Huddersfield Town by a goal to nil.

The party atmosphere was enjoyed by all as the home team celebrated Premiership survival in their debut season.

Full report

Arsene Wenger walked out to a guard of honour as he took charge of his 828th and final game in charge of Arsenal Football Club.

The home side had clinched Premiership survival in midweek against Chelsea and were still on a high as they started the game on the front foot when they had the first attempt at David Ospina’s goal as early as the third minute. Steve Mounie rose above Hector Bellerin and headed the ball towards the far post but the Colombian stood tall and plucked the ball out the sky.

The Gunners took the lead seven minutes before the break in true ‘Wenger ball’ fashion.

A quick one two on the edge of the box between Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexander Lacazette released Aaron Ramsey who squared the ball for Aubamayeng to tap home.

The Gabonese striker had to stretch to poke his shot home, netting his tenth goal for the season since joining Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Huddersfield came close to an equaliser on the hour mark but Ospina once again came to the visitors rescue when he pushed away a Tom Ince effort after the striker was played in by Aaron Mooy.

Arsenal almost put the game to bed ten minutes from time when Ramsey slipped in Lacazette but the Frenchman’s attempted loft was easily gathered by Jonas Lossl.

Aaron Mooy hit the crossbar late on, almost denting Wenger the perfect send-off.

The visitors then closed out the game to claim their first points on the road this year.