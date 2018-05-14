Liverpool thrash Brighton to finish fourth

Mohamed Salah scored a record breaking 32nd goal of his Premier League campaign as Liverpool hammered Brighton 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon to finish their campaign in fourth.

Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Salah opens scoring

Lovren doubles advantage

Solanke makes it three

Robertson adds fourth

Match summary

Salah opened the scoring for the Reds as he fired a good effort into the bottom corner and Dejan Lovren doubled the lead when he headered home a good cross from Andrew Robertson.

Solanke added a third goal shortly after half-time as he netted his first Liverpool goal and Andrew Robertson also got his first goal for the Reds as he blasted home in the last five minutes to round off an emphatic vicotry.

Full report

Liverpool dominated possession from the get go but struggled to create too many opportunities in the first 15 minutes of the game.

The first chance came from Sadio Mane as Solanke slid a good ball through for him, but the Senegalese opted to go for a shot instead of squaring for Roberto Firmino and Matthew Ryan made a good save.

It was then Salah who broke the deadlock as he netted in the 26th minute. The Egyptian turned well in the box before firing an effort into the bottom corner of the net to score his record breaking 32nd goal of the season, the most by any player in a 38-match season.

Mane had a good chance with just Ryan to beat, but he squared for Salah which allowed the goalkeeper to get out quickly to make the block before Shane Duffy cleared Salah’s follow up effort off the line.

The Reds then had two quick-fire chances as Ryan denied Georgino Wijnaldum before Firmino blazed an effort over the bar a minute later, while Brighton then had a chance on the other end as Beram Kayal tried his luck from range with Loris Karius saving comfortably.

It was eventually Lovren who finally doubled the lead for the home side. Robertson swung in a great cross from the left-hand side and Lovren rose well to header past Ryan and give Liverpool a two-goal lead at half-time.

Liverpool started the second-half in the same fashion as the first as Ryan was forced to make two good saves in the opening five minutes to deny Firmino and Virgil van Dijk.

The pressure paid off as Solanke quickly added a third goal for the home side. Salah made a good break as he drove between two defenders before sliding a ball in towards Solanke who then drilled an effort into the roof of the net to earn his first goal for Liverpool.

With five minutes to go, Robertson capped off a perfect afternoon at Anfield as he bagged his first goal in a Liverpool shirt. Substitute Danny Ings swung in a good cross and Lewis Dunk failed to clear his lines which allowed Robertson the chance to fire past Ryan.

The win assured Liverpool a top four finish which means they are guaranteed a spot in Champions League next season no matter what happens in their clash against Real Madrid in Kiev on 26 May.