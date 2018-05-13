Salah wins Premier League Player of the Season award

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah won yet another award on Sunday when he was named the Premier League’s Player of the Season.

The 25-year-old Egyptian has been a unrivaled success in his debut season at Anfield, scoring 31 goals in 35 EPL appearances.

The award is just the latest in his collection after Salah also collected the PFA Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year awards. He was also voted Liverpool’s Player of the Year.

The former Chelsea and Roma man’s goal tally also means Salah is odds on to collect the Premier League’s Golden Boot as his nearest rival Harry Kane remains three goals behind on 28 with just one game remaining.

Salah won the POTS award after beating the other nominees David de Gea (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling (both Manchester City) in an online poll.

Collecting the award at Liverpool’s Melwood training ground, Salah said: “I’m very happy, it’s an honour to win this award.

“It was always in my mind to come back to the Premier League to show the people that say I didn’t succeed here the first time.”

Salah paid tribute to Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, saying that the German had been key to his success.

“Before everything, we are friends, I like him a lot,” he said.

“He has helped me a lot to do what I’m doing now, on the field and off it, I have to thank him for everything he has done this year.

“But [there are] still two games, we have to think about that.

“I really, really respect him a lot and I’m sure we are going to do something special for the club this year.”