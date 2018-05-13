Sanches urged to make Benfica return

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal says Renato Sanches needs to get his career back on track after a social media blunder marked the end of his Premier League loan spell.

Sanches has not featured for Swansea since January 2 and will not be involved in their final game of the season after enraging fans on Twitter this week. The 20-year-old announced his new personal emoji, just a day after the Swans lost against Southampton and were almost certainly relegated.

It has characterised the Portugal international’s miserable loan stint from FC Bayern Munich, where he has started just nine league games and struggled to convince.

RS emoji is coming ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/2Wmjeqyx1T — renatosanches (@renatosanches35) May 9, 2018

After joining Bayern in a £60million move from Benfica two years ago, Carvalhal believes Sanches may even benefit from returning to Portugal.

“He knows that he did a very bad season,” Carvalhal said.

“The press are talking that maybe he can go back to Benfica and, if that is the reality, that is the best step for him.

“Renato jumped very fast from the under-19 team to the national team, but was he ready to go out of Portugal to a big club? In my opinion, no, because he is a boy.

“He needed to stay at Benfica for two or three years, but he goes to Bayern Munich – one of the biggest clubs in the world – and there it is very hard to play games.

“He was inside the machine when he was not ready to be. If he can go back to Benfica he would benefit from having his parents and friends still around him. He has a big potential still.”