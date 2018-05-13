Mourinho set to lose his right-hand man

Rui Faria has announced he will leave Manchester United at the end of the season, with Jose Mourinho claiming his long-time assistant is ready for management.

The Portuguese duo have worked together for 17 years, Faria forming part of Mourinho’s coaching staff at Uniao Leiria, FC Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and United.

However, the 42-year-old wants to step away from football for a spell in order to spend more time with his family before looking to further his career.

Mourinho has backed his compatriot to succeed as a manager, with the student having learned all he can from the master.

“Seventeen years and the kid is now a man,” the Red Devils boss told the club’s official website. “Seventeen years in Leiria, Porto, London, Milan, Madrid, London again and Manchester.

“Training, playing, travelling, studying, laughing and also a few tears of happiness. The intelligent student is now a football expert, ready for a successful career as a manager.”

Faria added: “After a lot of consideration, and with a very heavy heart, I have decided the time is right for me to move on.

“I have had 17 years of incredible and unforgettable experiences. However, I have felt for some time that I would like to spend much more quality time with my family before pursuing any new challenge in my professional life.

“My heartfelt thanks go to the manager, Jose Mourinho, for the belief he had in me, all those years ago, when it all was just a student dream.

“I would like to thank him for the opportunity and confidence, for the knowledge and experience, but most importantly for his friendship.

“I would also like to thank Manchester United and all the clubs where I have had the privilege of working during this period.

“I would like to say a big thank you to all the staff and players who, in different ways, have made an important contribution to my growth as a person and as a professional. I wish you all the best for the future, knowing that you will always be my close friends.”