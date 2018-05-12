Preview: Newcastle v Chelsea

Chelsea will make one final push for UEFA Champions League football when they journey the long way north to take on Newcastle on the last day of the season.

Premier League

13 May 2018

Gameweek 38

Kick-off: 16H00 local time/22H00 HKT

Venue: St James ‘ Park

Referee: M. Atkinson

Assistants: S. Child, E. Smart

Fourth official: R. Madley

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Newcastle 162 52 39 71

Chelsea 0 71 39 52

Previous encounter

Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle 28/01/18 (FA Cup)

Chelsea goalscorers: M. Batshuayi (31′, 44′), M. Alonso (72′)

Players to watch

Jonjo Shelvey could play himself into England manager Gareth Southgate’s plans for the World Cup with a good showing against the Blues. The midfielder has put his early-season troubles behind him with some fantastic performances for the Tynesiders and there have been calls for him to be included in Southgate’s final squad ahead of Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere.

Olivier Giroud has played a key role in the Londoners’ late charge for a top-four finish. The former Arsenal striker’s career at Stamford Bridge got off to a slow start, but he’s scored four goals in his last six outings, including one against Southampton to help his team reach the FA Cup final.

Team form and manager quotes

A top-four finish looked highly unlikely for the fifth-placed Blues a month ago, but they have cut the gap to just two points with one game left to play.

Antonio Conte’s side had the chance to go level on 72 points with Liverpool on Wednesday, but they could only must a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield, which was enough to retain the West Yorkshire outfit’s top-flight status for a second season.

The west Londoners are unbeaten in the league since losing 3-1 to Tottenham on April 1, having won four of their next six matches to remain in the hunt for the final Champions League spot.

Despite an FA Cup final against Manchester United just around the corner, Conte insists his players remain focused on the immediate task at hand on Tyneside.

“It’s important for us to be focused on the Newcastle game, and then we have five days to think about and prepare for the FA Cup final,” the Italian said in his pre-match press conference.

“Probably I can change something, but not because I am thinking about the FA Cup final, only because someone could be tired after two tough games in three days.”

The Magpies’ season has tailed off since securing their stay in the Premier League for 2018/19. They have lost four games on the spin after winning their previous four.

Toon boss Rafael Benitez will take heart from the fact that those four defeats were all by a one-goal margin, and has urged his players to give one last big effort against his former employers.

Speaking to the press, the Spaniard said: “I said to my players today that (Sunday) will be important. They have done so well during the season, they have to go to the end – especially playing at home – and try to finish on a high.

“I think they deserve that, and I think the fans deserve to see the team winning the last game.”

Team news

The hosts must do without Kenedy, who is ineligible to face his parent club. Leicester loanee Islam Slimani is also unavailable having already returned to the East Midlands due to a three-match ban he received for violent conduct.

Ciaran Clark and Christian Atsu will play no part either as the duo remain sidelined with knee injuries.

The visitors should welcome back Thibaut Courtois, who sat out the Huddersfield clash with a back problem.

Eden Hazard and Olivier Giroud both came off the bench against the Terriers, but they are in contention to return to the starting line-up.