Preview: Southampton v Manchester City

Premier League champions Manchester City will be looking to set another record when they visit Southampton on the final day of the season.

Premier League

13 May 2018

Gameweek 38

Kick-off: 16H00 local time

Venue: St Mary’s

Referee: A. Marriner

Assistants: S. Long, R. West

Fourth official: M. Dean

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Southampton 87 31 25 31

Man City 87 31 25 31

Previous encounter:

Manchester City 2-1 Southampton v 29/11/17 (Premier League)

Manchester City goalscorers: K. De Bruyne (47′), R. Sterling (90′)

Southampton goalscorers: O. Romeu (75′)

Players to watch:

Charlie Austin will be determined to get on the scoresheet against City after failing to find the back of the net in his last six appearances. The striker failed to take his numerous chances against Swansea on Tuesday, although he did test Lukasz Fabianski on a handful of occasions. Austin has scored seven goals in 23 league outings during a season interrupted by injury.

City have no shortage of creative talent, with Kevin De Bruyne (15), Leroy Sane (15), David Silva (11) and Raheem Sterling (11) occupying the top-four spots in the charts for assists. De Bruyne and Sterling have enjoyed their best seasons in the top flight and the duo have a great opportunity to add to their respective numbers against the Saints.

Team form and manager quotes:

Pep Guardiola’s side have already collected the most points in a campaign (97), the most wins (31) and the most goals (105) – all records previously held by Chelsea.

The Citizens have one last chance to become the first team to reach the 100-point mark in the top flight, after Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Brighton took them to 97 points.

City are also set break Manchester United’s record for the biggest title-winning margin (18 points) as they are currently 19 ahead of their neighbours with one game remaining.

Guardiola has revealed that the landmarks have kept his players switched on, despite the Championship already being in the bag four weeks ago.

“We will try to win the game, there is no doubt about that. We have done that all season. We will try to win,” the Spaniard said in his pre-match press conference.

“These last weeks [since the title was secured], these numbers helped us to be focused and we are going to the same on Sunday.”

The Saints aren’t yet safe from relegation, but they need to avoid a hammering to secure their Premier League status.

Mark Hughes’ men gave their survival hopes a massive boost with Tuesday’s 1-0 success at 18th-placed Swansea, who are three points behind them but sport a vastly inferior goal difference.

The club from the south coast are unbeaten in their last three outings, and Hughes believes their situation will push the players on to perform at their best.

“I’d like to finish with a good performance and with a win preferably. I think we’re playing well enough to do that,” he told the press.

“We obviously still have a job to do, we’re not over the line yet, and I think that’s good for us. I think that will help us to keep that focus and make sure we get the job done.”

"It's important that we get the job done!" 👊#SaintsFC boss Mark Hughes previews #MCFC: pic.twitter.com/VLip8JhcyH — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 12, 2018

Team news:

The hosts will assess the fitness of Mario Lemina, who sat out training this week with a hamstring problem.

However, Jan Bednarek will play no part against City due to a head injury which forced him off against the Swans in midweek.

Sergio Aguero misses out for the visitors once more with a knee injury that has sidelined the striker for the last month.

Guardiola could be tempted to give out-going midfielder Yaya Toure another run-out, after he made a rare start against the Seagulls, in what was his final home appearance.