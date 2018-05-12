Pochettino expects tough transfer window for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has predicted that the club will face a challenging time during the next transfer window after the end of the season.

Despite Spurs having qualified for the UEFA Champions League by sealing a place in the Premier League’s top four, Pochettino takes the view that competition for top players is intense and prices are high.

He told Sky Sports: “The number of players will be limited, like every season, and the market today is going up. The last few seasons have become crazy, no?

“But in the end there is a number of players who can help you improve. Then of course if you have a strong financial side you can go buy some players.

“But of course it is not new for us – we have priority players to sign but they go to a club with more money.

“You say, ‘OK, we need to find another option’. Sometimes you need to sign opportunities when you can’t get your top priorities.

“To be sure it is complicated. It will be a new experience for everyone because the transfer window is going to close before the start of the season. No one knows what will happen.

“Of course we are working to deliver what is best for the team. It won’t be easy but we are going to try.”

Meanwhile, he admitted that winning silverware is something that the Lilywhites must start to do in the future. Since joining the team in 2014, Spurs are yet to win a trophy.

He added: “You cannot finish with the feeling that it was not enough. A lot of amazing things happened.

“To beat Real Madrid, to finish top of our Champions League group, when it was (Borussia) Dortmund, Madrid, amazing victories at Wembley against Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United, nearly all the teams.

“After 28 years, to win at Stamford Bridge. Many amazing things happen. But sometimes, I don’t understand the negativity. If you want to win, you need to arrive to the semi-final and final.

“To arrive there, to be competitive, that is a step you cannot jump. And of course in the next few years the challenge now is to win some titles.”