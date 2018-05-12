Wenger takes parting shot at rivals Spurs

Arsene Wenger has taken a parting shot at Arsenal’s neighbours Spurs by claiming they may be forced to sell star striker Harry Kane.

Wenger takes charge of his final Arsenal game in this weekend’s Premier League finale, as he brings the curtain down on his 22-year spell in charge of the Gunners.

One of the defining episodes of his reign was Arsenal’s £390million move from Highbury to the Emirates, with the costly stadium switch leaving the club struggling to match the finances of some of their fellow Premier League sides.

Neighbours Spurs will kick off next season in their own new £800m ground and Wenger has raised the possibility of the club being forced to sell Kane to pay for the cost.

“The prices for the stadiums have doubled but the transfers of the players have tripled or quadrupled,” said Wenger.

“A £10million player when we built the stadium was huge.

“Today a guy like Kane, I don’t know for how much they can sell him. £100m? So they might get more supply.

“But they have to face it. Will they have to sell players? Even to Arsenal maybe!”