Allardyce in the dark over Rooney situation

Everton manager Sam Allardyce says he is unaware that Wayne Rooney will leave the club to reportedly join Major League Soccer side DC United.

Representatives of the former England star have negotiated terms with United over a move to the United States of America, although he has yet to put pen to paper on any contract.

It appears Rooney will depart Goodison Park after falling out of favour with Allardyce in the last few weeks of the campaign.

The 32-year-old hit the back of the net 11 times before Christmas, but his returns have been far less since being converted into more of a central midfielder.

Nonetheless, Big Sam says he is open to letting Rooney leave the club, but isn’t fully aware of exactly how negotiations are unfolding.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “If the player wants to go – if any player wants to leave – then I’m comfortable with that.

“My understanding of the situation is there seems to have been some negotiation somewhere along the line.

“I don’t get involved in anything with regards transfers so all I know is there appears to be interest from DC United. Where that lies and where Wayne lies with it I can’t tell you at the moment.”

Rooney left the Toffees as an 18-year-old in 2004 to join Manchester United, where he spent 13 successful seasons. He returned to his boyhood club ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

Reports suggest he has been offered a deal until the end of the 2020 MLS season, though the US transfer window only opens in July.