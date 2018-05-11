Mourinho won’t celebrate second spot

Jose Mourinho admits he cannot be “totally happy” at finishing second in the table after Manchester United were confirmed as Premier League runners-up.

United’s goalless draw at West Ham on Thursday ensured that they will finish second behind Manchester City this season, with third place Spurs now unable to catch them.

It’s an improvement from last season’s sixth placed finish for Mourinho’s side, yet with 19 points separating them from neighbours City, the United boss is not celebrating.

“We are the second-best team in the Premier League, a fantastic competition with lots of good teams, with six teams trying to finish first,” Mourinho told BBC Sport.

“We came second. I am not totally happy, that is not my nature. But since the moment we felt it was impossible to finish first we had the target to finish second and it is done today.

“I am not critical of the performance [against West Ham] at all. Against Brighton [last week’s 1-0 defeat] at half-time I told the players they were going to lose and tonight at half-time I said we would win.

“I was wrong but we were positive in the game. In the 80th minute we know that a point was enough so we start thinking about that and we let the game go.”