Yaya Toure’s best goals for Manchester City

Yaya Toure has been part of Manchester City’s rise to being one of the best teams in the Premier League.

Recently winning the league title, many City fans may still feel a void in their hearts as Toure is set to leave the Etihad Stadium when the season ends.

Joining the team back in 2010, Toure spent eight years as the club went from the smaller Manchester team to constantly competing for the Premier League titles.

With only one game left in the season, here are some of Toure’s best goals with Manchester City.

Against Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final (2011)

Beginning with their fiercest rivals could be the best way to start and this was an important goal for the Ivory Coast international as it was the pivotal score to send them to FA Cup final for the first time in 30 years.

Some sloppy play on United’s defensive end resulted in Toure taking possession from Michael Carrick’s errant pass to beat Nemanja Matic and score a goal in the second half.

It was important as many doubted Toure’s inclusion in the attack against United. During his time with Barcelona, Toure was mainly placed as a defensive midfielder so having him on the final third was a big risk but it eventually paid for for the team.

Against Stoke City in the FA Cup final (2011)

Following the success over the Red Devils, Toure and the rest of the squad faced off against Stoke City in the competition’s final.

Again, Toure would come up big as he scored the game’s only goal to provide City the 1-0 victory to raise the trophy. Toure’s goal resulted from a broken play when Mario Balotelli’s attempt on goal was deflected and the ball came to the Ivory Coast international’s path for him to confidently slot the goal.

The win would result in City lifting their first major trophy for the first time in 35 years and cement Toure’s position as one of the main players in the club.

Against Newcastle United in the Premier League (2012)

City broke their long-standing drought in the Premier League by beating out the Red Devils to win in such dramatic fashion. The two teams would end up even on points, but City would be awarded as champions thanks to their superior goal difference.

Arguably the most important game was against Newcastle United and Toure was the hero again as he scored both goals to secure a 2-0 victory.

Toure scored the opener with a beautiful low curling shot late in the game before a second assured their victory. With this, City had one hand on the title and would eventually overcome Queens Park Rangers in their final game to lift a league title for the first time since 1968.

Against Crystal Palace in the Premier League (2014)

After falling short in 2013, City returned to the top of the Premier League Mountain again in 2014 and Toure played a big part in it.

Liverpool were leading the table in April but a surprise collapse saw them lose to Chelsea. Toure would step up for City and beat Crystal Palace to turn the tide to their favour and eventually lifting the title.

Against Palace, Toure was superb as he supplied the assist for Edin Dzeko’s opener before scoring his own to ensure City’s triumph over their opponents.

Against Aston Villa in the Premier League (2014)

Still in 2014, Toure’s goal against Aston Villa just showed just how strong and skilful the midfielder can be on his best day.

The match ended in a 4-0 thrashing of Villa, but the highlight was Toure’s goal when he picked up the ball from his own half then dribbled his way through; beating multiple Villa defenders along the way.

Continuously going to the right along the way, Villa offered no defence as Toure slotted home the ball past goalkeeper Brad Guzan for an incredible goal worthy of any highlight reel.

Undoubtedly a City great

At 34 years old, Toure’s best years are certainly past him but he will forever be remembered as one of the best players to ever wear a City kit.

His excellent leadership and grace on and off the pitch has made him a hero for City fans and football supporters in general and he may still see even more success wherever he decides to go next.