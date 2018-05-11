Salah happy with life at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah appears to have poured cold water on the possibility of leaving Liverpool after insisting he wants to win more trophies at Anfield.

Salah will bid to lift his first piece of silverware as a Liverpool player on May 26, when Jurgen Klopp’s side face Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Real are among the clubs who have been linked with a move for the Egyptian international after he has netted 43 goals during his maiden campaign on Merseyside.

But Salah said: “I’m very happy here, I’m very happy and everything is fine.

“Of course I have got ambitions for the future with Liverpool. As you can see we had a great season and now we are in the Champions League final and everyone is excited.

“It is just the start. This is my first year here and it is the same for some other players. We have had an unbelievable year.”

Salah’s achievements were recognised on Thursday after an award-laden evening which saw him win two Liverpool player of the year titles, before being crowned the Football Writers Association’s Footballer of the Year.